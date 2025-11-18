Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia
Foreign policy
- 18 November, 2025
- 10:39
Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended congratulations to the Sultanate of Oman and Latvia on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.
We convey our congratulations to the friendly Sultanate of Oman on the occasion of the National Day, and express our best wishes to its People and the Government.— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) November 18, 2025
Happy National Day, Oman! 🇦🇿- 🇴🇲@FMofOman pic.twitter.com/OmmNyHGHMZ
