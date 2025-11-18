Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30 think tanks Azerbaijan-US
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Foreign policy
    • 18 November, 2025
    • 10:39
    Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry congratulates Oman and Latvia

    Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) has extended congratulations to the Sultanate of Oman and Latvia on the occasion of their National Day, Report informs, citing the ministry's post on X.

    Azərbaycan XİN Omanı və Latviyanı təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Оман и Латвию

