First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva held several meetings - UPDATED

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with co-chair of Nizami Ganjavi International Center, former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga who is attending the 5th Global Baku Forum.

Report informs, First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her pleasure to see the co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga again in Azerbaijan. She noted the importance of the 5th Global Baku Forum entitled "The future of foreign relations: Power and interests," saying it has already become a global platform.

Praising the activities of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Mehriban Aliyeva emphasized its role in promoting Azerbaijan in the world. First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed Azerbaijan's readiness to support further expansion of the center`s activities.

Vaira Vike-Freiberga highlighted the works done towards promoting the center's activities, strengthening its role and increasing the number of its members.

She noted that programs of the Global Baku Forum are expanding year by year and it contributes to better promotion of Azerbaijan abroad.

Former Latvian President Vaira Vike-Freiberga congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today also met with UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador, President of the Friends’ Association for Children with Cancer “ELPIDA” and the “Marianna V. Vardinoyannis Foundation” Marianna Vardinoyannis, who is in Baku to attend the 5th Global Baku Forum.

Marianna Vardinoyannis congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as the First Vice-President of Azerbaijan. She said that Azerbaijan-Greece cooperation is developing in social, educational and healthcare areas. The UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador recalled with pleasure a visit of Mehriban Aliyeva to Greece in 2014. She thanked the First Vice-President for supporting the activity of the ELPIDA. Marianna Vardinoyannis stressed the necessity of exchanging experience in this field, and noted the possibility of further expansion of the relations. She invited Mehriban Aliyeva to attend events in Greece marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Greece.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said bonds between Azerbaijan and Greece are developing in political, economic, humanitarian and cultural areas. Mehriban Aliyeva recalled with pleasure her visit to Greece. The Azerbaijani First Vice-President noted that a concert organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation in Greece aroused great interest, adding it played an important role in promoting Azerbaijan`s culture in Greece.

First Vice-President of the Repubic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has today met with Macedonian first lady Maja Ivanova who is participating in the 5th Global Baku Forum.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva expressed her pleasure to see first lady Maja Ivanova in Baku. She noted that the topical issues are discussed in the 5th Baku Global Forum.

The Macedonian first lady Maja Ivanova congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her appointment as the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, praised the works she has done and wished her success in her future endeavors.

Highlighting the activities of the center on addressing the social problems of children and women in Macedonia, first lady Maja Ivanova hailed Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva's experience and noted the importance of cooperation and exchange of cooperation in this area.

First lady Maja Ivanova invited Mehriban Aliyeva to pay a visit to Macedonia.

Azerbaijan's First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva thanked for the invitation, saying the implementation of joint projects will be fruitful.

They exchanged views on opportunities for cooperation between the two countries in the fields of healthcare, culture and education.