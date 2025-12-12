Azerbaijan's embassy in China holds event marking commemoration day of Heydar Aliyev

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Foreign policy
    • 12 December, 2025
    • 12:07
    An event dedicated to the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev was held at the Embassy of Azerbaijan in China, the diplomatic mission told Report.

    Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov spoke about Heydar Aliyev's life and his invaluable role in strengthening the Azerbaijani state and its institutions. He highlighted Aliyev's legacy as a wise leader, strategic thinker, and statesman of global stature, noting that he guided the nation through difficult historical challenges and laid the foundations for a brighter future.

    The ambassador emphasized that Heydar Aliyev had paid special attention to the development of Azerbaijan–China relations. Under his initiative, Azerbaijan's embassy in China was established, and his official visit to Beijing on March 7–10, 1994, became a milestone in bilateral ties. Thanks to the pragmatic and forward-looking policies pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, the successor to Heydar Aliyev's political course, Azerbaijan has restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty and has become one of the fastest-developing countries in the region. Relations between Azerbaijan and China have since grown into a comprehensive strategic partnership.

    Following the ceremony, representatives of the embassy visited the Beijing Children's Welfare Institute, where they presented essential daily-use items to children receiving care at the facility.

    Embassy of Azerbaijan in China Beijing Children's Welfare Institute Bunyad Huseynov the commemoration day of National Leader Heydar Aliyev
    Azərbaycanın Çindəki səfirliyində Heydər Əliyevin anım günü ilə əlaqədar tədbir keçirilib
    Посольство Азербайджана в Китае провело мероприятие в связи с Днем памяти Гейдара Алиева

