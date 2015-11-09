​Azerbaijan receives invitation to attend a conference on Afghanistan

Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has received an invitation to attend a conference on Afghanistan, which is to be held in Pakistan.

Report was informed by Azerbaijani Ambassador to Pakistan Dashgin Shikarov, the conference is scheduled on December 8 in Islamabad.

According to the Ambassador, Head of Azerbaijani delegation that will attend the conference, to be appointed soon.

The invitation to participate at the conference was received by 25 countries in the region, including India, which has strained relations with Pakistan.