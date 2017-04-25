Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Yemen

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan has provided humanitarian aid to Yemen.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs, due to the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Yemen the UN High-Level Donor Conference was held in Geneva, Switzerland. The Director of the Azerbaijan İnternational Development Agency – AIDA Ashraf Shikhaliyev represented Azerbaijan in the conference.

Being faithful to the principles of Islamic solidarity and declaring 2017 as a Year of Islamic Solidarity, Azerbaijan as part of Donor Conference has provided humanitarian aid to Yemen.