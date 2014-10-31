Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian people in amount of 500.000 manats

Baku. 31 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in amount of 500.000 manats, Report was told by Ambassador of State of Palestine to Azerbaijan Nasir Abdul Kareem.

"Azerbaijan provided humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people in amount of 500.000 manats last month after Israel's latest aggression against Gaza Strip," Nasir A. Kareem said.

The Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan always supported State of Palestine throughout the history and permanently called to apply international law, international humanitarian law and international law resolutions on Palestinian issues. He also stated that Azerbaijan donated 5 million dollars to support the projects on the development of Jerusalem-Sharif infrastructure in the occupied Palestinian State in 2013.

"As you see, Azerbaijan continually supports State of Palestine," he said.