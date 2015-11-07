Azerbaijan President ended his official visit to Georgia

Baku. 7 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has completed his official visit to Georgia, Report informs.

A guard of honor was lined up for President Ilham Aliyev at the Tbilisi international airport decorated with the flags of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

The head of state was seen off by high-ranking state and government officials of Georgia.

Before that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Prime Minster of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili have held a one-on-one and expanded meeting.

The sides noted that the bilateral ties between the two countries are developing successfully in a variety of fields, including in political, economic and humanitarian ones.

They highlighted good potential for expanding cooperation in energy, infrastructure, transport and other areas.

The Georgian Prime Minister congratulated the head of state on the excellent conduct of the parliamentary elections in the country.

The Azerbaijani President and the Georgian Prime Minister also discussed the bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest.

A dinner reception has been hosted on behalf of Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili in honor of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Tbilisi.