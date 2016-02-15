Azerbaijan plans to introduce simplified visa regime for citizens of Indonesia

Baku. 15 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan plans to introduce a simplified visa regime for citizens of Indonesia.

Report was told in Azerbaijani Embassy in Indonesia, the procedural work in this direction has already begun.

According to information is expected that in the next two months citizens of Indonesia will be able to receive a short-term visa on arrival at the airports of Azerbaijan.

Recall that, recently Azerbaijan has introduced a simplified visa regime for citizens of 10 countries.

In October last year, Indonesia abolished visa regime for tourists from Azerbaijan.