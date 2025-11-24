Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expanding collaboration in legal sphere

    Foreign policy
    • 24 November, 2025
    • 19:35
    Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss expanding collaboration in legal sphere

    During his visit to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan's Minister of Justice Farid Ahmadov met with Pakistan's Minister of Law and Justice, Azam Nazeer Tarar, Report informs, referring to the Azerbaijani Justice Ministry.

    The meeting focused on the implementation of the Memorandum of Cooperation signed last year between the two ministries. The sides discussed concrete steps to advance this cooperation, including expanding collaboration in the legal field, organizing bilateral visits, exchanging experience, and addressing other issues of mutual interest.

    Both parties emphasized the strong level of friendship between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, noting that Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif's participation in the Victory Parade in Baku contributed significantly to the development of bilateral ties.

    Minister Farid Ahmadov is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia to attend the Second International Justice Conference in Riyadh.

    Azerbaijan Pakistan Ministry of Justice justice
    Azərbaycanla Pakistan arasında hüquqi sahədə əməkdaşlığın genişləndirilməsi müzakirə edilib
    Азербайджан обсудил с Пакистаном расширение сотрудничества в правовой сфере

