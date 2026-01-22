Azerbaijan, NATO discuss cooperation opportunities in cybersecurity

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received NATO Deputy Secretary General Radmila Šekerinska, Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the existing cooperation agenda and prospects within the framework of the partnership between Azerbaijan and NATO, activities carried out under partnership mechanisms, as well as regional and international security issues.

Both sides emphasized the importance of cooperation between Azerbaijan and NATO, noting that dialogue and joint activities within the current partnership framework contribute positively to regional security. Opportunities for cooperation in demining, cybersecurity, and other areas were considered.

Azerbaijan's experience in participating in NATO's peace-support operations and missions, its close support for processes in Afghanistan, defense sector reforms, and efforts to ensure interoperability were commended. The visit of a NATO mission composed of permanent representatives of member states to Azerbaijan last November was also recalled with satisfaction.

The meeting also addressed the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, diplomatic efforts and confidence-building measures aimed at ensuring lasting and sustainable peace in the region, agreements reached at the August 8 Washington summit, peace prospects, as well as regional transport and connectivity projects.