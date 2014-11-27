Azerbaijan MFA responds to president of European Parliament

Baku. 27 November.REPORT.AZ/ "The factors relating to Azerbaijan in the speech of President of the European Parliament evokes regret and dissatisfaction. Leyla Yunusova along with other charges is convicted of high treason which is considered the most serious crimes and her case is still under the investigation. Interfering with the investigation is the violation of rule of law," the head of the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev said that commenting on statements of the president of European Parliament (EP) Martin Schulz at European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg on 26 November, Report informs.

"With regard to Martin Schulz's statement on EP delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, the relevant authorities of our country did not receive any official appeal on the visit of the delegation of the European Parliament to Azerbaijan. The presentation of the issue by Martin Schulz in a distorted form evokes feeling of regret.

There are enough problems related to human rights in the European Union's member states that directly belong to the mandate of the European Parliament. Those problems include Islamofobia, anti-Semitism and increasing trends of discrimination, police violence, the violation of the migrants' rights of and labor relations.

Paying sufficient attention to these problems, as well as, Ferguson events, the police violence and non-proportional power usage cases in Brussels and other European countries by Martin Schulz would be more appreciated"- Hikmat Hajiyev said.