Azerbaijan MFA responds to president of European Parliament

"With regard to Martin Schulz's statement on EP delegation's visit to Azerbaijan, the relevant authorities of our country did not receive any official appeal on the visit of the delegation of the European Parliament to Azerbaijan. The presentation of the issue by Martin Schulz in a distorted form evokes feeling of regret.
There are enough problems related to human rights in the European Union's member states that directly belong to the mandate of the European Parliament. Those problems include Islamofobia, anti-Semitism and increasing trends of discrimination, police violence, the violation of the migrants' rights of and labor relations.
Paying sufficient attention to these problems, as well as, Ferguson events, the police violence and non-proportional power usage cases in Brussels and other European countries by Martin Schulz would be more appreciated"- Hikmat Hajiyev said.
News DepartmentNews Author
