    Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Romania on its National Day

    Foreign policy
    • 01 December, 2025
    • 10:20
    The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Romania on its National Day, Report informs.

    "Happy National Day, Romania!

    We send our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Romania," the ministry wrote in a post on X.

    Romania Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry
    Rəsmi Bakı Rumıniyanı Milli Günü münasibətilə təbrik edib
    МИД Азербайджана поздравил Румынию с национальным праздником

