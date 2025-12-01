Azerbaijan MFA congratulates Romania on its National Day
Foreign policy
- 01 December, 2025
- 10:20
The Foreign Affairs Ministry (MFA) of Azerbaijan has congratulated Romania on its National Day, Report informs.
"Happy National Day, Romania!
We send our sincere congratulations and best wishes to the Government and people of Romania," the ministry wrote in a post on X.
