Azerbaijani oil price in global market exceeds $73
Energy
- 31 January, 2026
- 10:53
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $0.46, or 0.63%, to $73.35 per barrel, Report informs.
March futures for Brent crude were traded at $72.71 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $0.43 or 0.61%, amounting to $70.74.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2026 was set at $65 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
