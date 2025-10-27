Azerbaijan, Kenya discuss collaboration in penitentiary sphere

Azerbaijan and Kenya have held discussions on cooperation in the field of penitentiary, the Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Justice told Report.

A delegation led by the Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Justice and Head of the Penitentiary Service, Mirsaleh Seyidov, participated in Correctional Services Week held in Nairobi, Kenya.

The deputy minister delivered a speech as an honorary guest at the opening ceremony. The conference continued with panel and working sessions focused on the development of the penitentiary system, prisoner rehabilitation, and the application of digital technologies and artificial intelligence.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation also met with Salome M. Beacco, Principal Secretary at the State Department for Correctional Services of Kenya. The meeting addressed opportunities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Kenya in areas such as experience exchange, staff training, rehabilitation and reintegration programs, and other spheres.

Additionally, meetings were held with deputy ministers and heads of penitentiary services from Sierra Leone and Eswatini. Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Kenya, Sultan Hajiyev, also attended the meetings.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation toured Nairobi West Prison to observe conditions provided for inmates.