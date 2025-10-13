Azerbaijan, Iran discuss development of North–South Transport Corridor

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    On October 13, Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev met with Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, Farzaneh Sadegh.

    According to Report, the meeting highlighted mutual satisfaction with the comprehensive development of Azerbaijan–Iran relations.

    The sides exchanged views on key issues of mutually beneficial cooperation, particularly in the areas of transport and transit, energy, customs, and other sectors.

    Discussions included the completion of construction works on the Aghband–Kalala highway bridge and border infrastructure over the Araz River, part of a broader project to enhance transport links between Azerbaijan's Eastern Zangazur Economic Region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

    The parties reviewed current priorities related to the expansion of the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC).

    It was noted that cargo volume along the INSTC increased by 8.3% year-on-year (YoY) in the first nine months of 2025, with 10.4% attributed to road transport and 2% to rail.

    The importance of coordinated infrastructure development along the corridor and ensuring sustained growth in freight traffic was emphasized. In this context, the completion of the South Cargo Terminal was highlighted as a key milestone.

    The sides also discussed necessary measures to fully operationalize the newly constructed road bridge over the Astarachay River.

    Additionally, both parties underscored the significance of the Azerbaijan–Iran–Russia trilateral meeting held in Baku, noting its potential to further strengthen trade, economic, transport, and energy ties among the three countries.

    Azərbaycanla İran arasında Şimal-Cənub beynəlxalq nəqliyyat dəhlizinin inkişafı müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Иран обсудили развитие транспортного коридора Север-Юг

