Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia to establish working groups in number of areas

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ Russia, Iran and Azerbaijan have decided to set up working groups in areas of mutual interest.

Report informs citing the RIA Novosti, it is stated in draft declaration, which is expected to be adopted today, following a meeting of the Presidents of Azerbaijan, Russia and Iran in Baku.

"The parties decided to establish necessary working groups in the areas of mutual interest," - followed from the text of the draft declaration.

At the same time, countries agreed to develop a trilateral format of cooperation in the field of business, culture and tourism.

Tehran, Moscow and Baku also emphasize importance of "further visa facilitation for citizens," of three countries.