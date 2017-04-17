Azerbaijani Foreign Minister to visit Italy

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov departed to Malta and Republic of Italy for an official visit.

Within the visit Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will meet with his counterparts from Malta and Italy and will also have meetings with other officials, Report was told in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

In the framework of visit to Italy, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part at the opening of photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy and will deliver a speech at the Italian Society for International Organizations on “Azerbaijan’s foreign policy and relations with Italy”.