Azerbaijan FM condemn terror acts in Iran

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry condemned terror acts perpetrated today in Iran, Report informs citing Hikmat Hajiyev, Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry.

"We strongly condemn the terror acts perpetrated in the Islamic Republic of Iran and extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, Iranian people and Government. We wish speedy recovery to wounded and injured as a result of these terror acts.

As a country suffering from terrorism, the Republic of Azerbaijan in strongest terms condemns all forms and manifestations of terrorism. The Republic of Azerbaijan firmly supports the efforts of the international community in the fight against terrorism", - Spokesperson of Foreign Ministry said.