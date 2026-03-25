Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
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    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 09:00
    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US

    An Azerbaijan flag has been raised in the US city of Coral Gables at the intersection of the well-known Miracle Mile and Ponce de Leon Boulevard.

    According to Report, which cites its US bureau, the flag has been installed on flagpoles where the flags of various countries are already displayed.

    The project was carried out at the initiative of an active member of the Azerbaijani community, Leyla Huseyn, with support from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the United States and the Coral Gables city authorities.

    Community representatives said the event is not only about the installation of a flag, but also a reflection of national identity, unity and a sense of belonging. They noted that the appearance of the Azerbaijani flag in such a prominent location has become a source of pride for compatriots.

    The event also drew wide attention on social media and was warmly welcomed by the Azerbaijani diaspora.

    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US
    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US
    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US
    Azerbaijan flag raised in prestigious Coral Gables location in US
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