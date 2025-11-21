Azerbaijan approves security cooperation agreement with Vietnam

Azerbaijan has approved the "Agreement on Security Cooperation between the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Public Security of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam," following a decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on Friday, Report informs.

Once the agreement enters into force, the State Security Service of Azerbaijan will be responsible for implementing its provisions. The agency must also notify the Vietnamese side about completing the necessary domestic procedures for the agreement to take effect.

The agreement was inked in Hanoi on October 26, 2025.