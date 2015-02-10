Azerbaijan applied for observer status in the SCO

Baku. 10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan applied for observer status in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).Report informs citing Tass it was said by the SCO Secretary General Dmitry Mezentsev.

Mezentsev recalled that along with India, Pakistan and Iran have applied for full membership in the SCO, several states are trying to get the status of observers and dialogue partners.Thus, Syria, Belarus, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Bangladesh filed the application for observer status. In March 2013, a request received from the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the status of a dialogue partner.Then, in July 2014, that application has been verbally confirmed.

We value and appreciate those treatment, attention to the organization.This shows that the organization has gained credibility and influence in the region, concluded D. Mezentsev.