Azerbaijani Anti-Corruption Department signs MoU with Malaysia

Baku. 5 February. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijan Anti-Corruption Department (ACD) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) today with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to establish cooperation in preventing corruption.

Report informs referring to the Bernama, Azerbaijani Anti-Corruption Department, which comes under the Public Prosecutor’s Office, was represented by their Deputy Public Prosecutor Kamran Aliyev, while Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission was represented by deputy chief commissioner (operations) Datuk Seri Mohd Shukri Abdull.

Azerbaijan is the 15th state and organisation to sign a MoU with the MACC. The MoU was witnessed by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Paul Low Seng Kuan and Azerbaijan ambassador to Malaysia Qaley Allahverdiyev at the MACC headquarters, here. Also present was the Azerbaijan ACD deputy director Ali Naghiyev.

The MoU involves cooperation in seven areas, namely providing information involving investigations, sharing and exchanging information on the rules of criminal and corrupt activities and sharing effective investigation techniques.

Other initiatives include meetings, conferences, seminars or workshops on the prevention of corruption, sharing and exchanging studies, research and information, implementing training courses and exchange of expertise as well as carrying out operations agreed by both parties when necessary.

A bilateral meeting was also held, where both agencies discussed a proposal for a working group to collaborate on operational and anti-corruption issues.