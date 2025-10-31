Azerbaijan and Ukraine to sign healthcare cooperation agreement – Exclusive

Ukraine and Azerbaijan are set to sign a bilateral agreement on healthcare cooperation, Ukrainian Minister of Health Viktor Liashko told Report.

Liashko said on November 1, 2025, the Ministers of Health of Ukraine and Azerbaijan plan to sign a new bilateral agreement on healthcare cooperation,which will define the key areas of partnership.

According to Liashko, Kyiv and Baku are also considering opening a representative office of a Ukrainian medical university in Azerbaijan and establishing cooperation with Azerbaijan Medical University.

"The parties also plan to develop joint scientific projects and dual-degree programs," he added.

He also emphasized that Ukraine and Azerbaijan plan to strengthen collaboration in experience sharing, training, and professional development of medical specialists.

Liashko noted that the two sides are discussing cooperation in forensic medicine, including joint training for geneticists and forensic experts, exchange of experience in identifying missing persons, and organizing mentoring programs in partnership with Azerbaijan"s Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"Within the framework of medical partnership, horizontal collaboration between hospitals of both countries is foreseen to enhance staff qualifications, share best practices, and improve healthcare quality standards," he said.

The Minister highlighted that new institutional partnership agreements have been signed, including:

Between the National Cancer Institute of Ukraine and the National Oncology Center of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan;

Between Azerbaijan Medical University and Kharkiv National Medical University;

Between the K.Y. Farajova Scientific Research Institute of Pediatrics of the Ministry of Health of Azerbaijan and the National Children"s Specialized Hospital "Okhmatdyt."