Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Azerbaijan and UK hold first-ever consular consultations in London

    Foreign policy
    • 01 November, 2025
    • 08:47
    Azerbaijan and UK hold first-ever consular consultations in London

    Azerbaijan and the United Kingdom have held their first-ever consular consultations in London.

    According to Report, the meeting took place between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

    The Azerbaijani delegation was led by Emil Safarov, Head of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, while the British delegation was headed by Sarah Taylor, Director for Consular and Crisis Policy, and Mark Clayton, Deputy Head of the Central Asia and Eastern Neighbourhood Department.

    The consultations were also attended by Azerbaijan"s Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Elin Suleymanov, officials from both foreign ministries, representatives of the Prosecutor General"s Office, the Ministry of Justice, and the Ministry of Science and Education of Azerbaijan, as well as officials from the UK Home Office responsible for migration, visa, and legal assistance matters.

    During the consultations, the parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in the consular field, including opportunities for signing relevant bilateral documents and enhancing the digitalization of consular services.

    They also exchanged views on the protection of citizens' rights and freedoms, visa policy, and crisis management mechanisms.

    Both sides emphasized the importance of sharing experience regarding recent innovations in the consular sphere and strengthening cooperation in the areas of migration, education, justice, extradition, and mutual legal assistance in civil and criminal matters.

    The parties agreed to hold the next round of consular consultations in Baku.

    United Kingdom consular consultations AzerbaijaniMFA
    Photo
    Azərbaycanla Britaniya arasında ilk konsulluq məsləhətləşmələri keçirilib
    Photo
    Азербайджан и Великобритания впервые провели консульские консультации

    Latest News

    09:29

    Azerbaijan, Bulgaria mull enhancement of agricultural exports, trade cooperation

    AIC
    09:15

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (01.11.2025)

    Finance
    08:59
    Photo

    'Pistachio: Living Heritage' performance presented within 'ART Weekend'

    Cultural policy
    08:54
    Photo

    Court interrogation of Armenian citizens concluded as prosecutors request time from judge to prepare speeches

    Incident
    08:51

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about diplomats' visit to liberated territories

    Foreign policy
    08:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and UK hold first-ever consular consultations in London

    Foreign policy
    08:42
    Photo

    ART Weekend Festival opens at Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku

    Cultural policy
    21:18
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Working group on US-Azerbaijan strategic partnership established

    Foreign policy
    20:55

    Ambassador: Principle of 'One nation - two states' evolved into geopolitical unity

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed