Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia mull cooperation in maritime education

    Foreign policy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 20:14
    Eldar Gojayev, acting rector of the Azerbaijan State Marine Academy (ASMA), met with Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Issam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, to discuss potential collaboration in maritime education.

    According to Report, Gojayev welcomed the ambassador and provided detailed information about the academy's history, structure, academic programs, and research potential.

    The meeting focused on opportunities for student and faculty exchanges, joint research projects, dual-degree programs, and internships for ASMA students at Saudi maritime companies.

    Ambassador Al-Jutaili praised the proposed initiatives and emphasized the importance of formalizing the collaboration through an official Memorandum of Understanding.

    The discussion concluded in a cordial and mutually constructive atmosphere.

    Azərbaycan və Səudiyyə Ərəbistanı arasında dənizçilik təhsili sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Саудовская Аравия обсудили сотрудничество в области морского образования

