Baku. 21 October. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani delegation participating at the international exhibition Milipol in the capital of Qatar Doha, devoted to the internal security. Report informs citing the "MENAFN", during the exhibition two agreements on cooperation in the field of internal security have been signed between Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The first agreement, signed by Interior Minister Ramil Usubov and the head of the Public Security Department of Qatar Saad Bin Jassim Al Khulaifi, aims at combating drug trafficking, training for police officers and information exchange, a statement says.

The second agreement, signed by Minister of Emergency Situations Kamaladdin Heydarov and the head of the Office of the Internal Security Forces of Qatar, Brigadier Fahd Rashid al-Ali.