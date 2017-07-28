Azerbaijan and Peru discuss conducting political consultations at level of ministries of foreign affairs

Baku. 28 July. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Luis Chanq Boldrini, the newly appointed Charge d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Peru to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the press service of Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Luis Chanq Boldrini on his appointment adding that opening the Embassy of Peru in Azerbaijan and presence of Azerbaijan's diplomatic mission in Peru gives a an important impetus to the development of bilateral cooperation.

Luis Chanq Boldrini noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to development of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, the importance of organization of the mutual visits, conduct of political consultations at the level of Ministries of Foreign Affairs, as well as the expansion of the legal-treaty base in various fields was stressed.

At the meeting, it was also mentioned that there are wide opportunities for the cooperation in the fields of agriculture, energy, mutual investment, tourism, culture and education.