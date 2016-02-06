Azerbaijan and Mexico to exchange information on human rights

Baku. 6 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 4, 2015, the Ambassador of Mexico in Azerbaijan, Mr. Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Ombudsman), Ms. Elmira Suleymanova, in order to establish new avenues of collaboration between both countries.

Report was told in the Mexican Embassy to Azerbaijan, Labardini Ambassador informed the Commissioner on the current situation in Mexico and how its economic growth has created challenges in terms of human rights, which have been solved in a positive way thanks to the joint efforts of the Government, NGOs and civil society. He explained the structure and functions of the National Commission of Human Rights, an organization responsible for regulating and safeguarding of human rights in Mexico.

In turn, Ms. Elmira Suleymanova spoke about the activity of the body that leads and many activities and projects which have been carried out in this area and expressed interest in strengthening Mexico-Azerbaijan cooperation on issues related to gender equality, poverty, peace consolidation processes and access to information.

In this regard, will be worked to coordinate an official visit of the Mexican counterpart to Azerbaijan and vice versa, in order to exchange ideas and projects that benefit experiences of both countries.