Azerbaijan and Hungary hold first political consultations in Budapest

The inaugural round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Hungary took place in Budapest, Report cites the Azerbaijani MFA.

The meeting was led by Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and Deputy State Secretary for Bilateral Ties at the Hungarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Boglarka Illes. Discussions covered the current state and future of bilateral cooperation in political, economic, and humanitarian fields.

The sides also exchanged views on Azerbaijan's strategic energy and transport projects, and the prospects of expanding cooperation within international organizations. Appreciation was expressed to Hungary for hosting the informal Turkic States Summit in Budapest in May, and the significance of the outcomes of the 12th summit held in Gabala on October 7 was underlined.

The officials welcomed the outcomes of the August 8 trilateral summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia in Washington, emphasizing prospects for regional peace and cooperation.

Azerbaijan expressed gratitude to Hungary for its friendly support in mine clearance and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

During the visit, Rzayev also held business meetings with other Hungarian officials and took part in roundtable discussions with representatives of leading research institutions.