Azerbaijan and Ethiopia sign MoU on the consultation

Baku. 10 November. REPORT.AZ/ Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Workneh Gebeyehu, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia within his official visit to this country.

Ministers expressed their satisfaction with the development of relations during latest years between Azerbaijan and Ethiopia and stressed that high level visits give substantial contribution to the bilateral cooperation. In this regards, Workneh Gebeyehu highly appreciated Elmar Mammadyarov’s visit and noted the importance of increasing of contacts at various levels between the two countries.

Elmar Mammadyarov invited his Ethiopian counterpart to Azerbaijan for the official visit. Workneh Gebeyehu accepted invitation with delight.

The sides reviewed the current status of relations and issues on the agenda between the two countries. Furthermore, they stressed the importance of expansion of legal-treaty base for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Ministers mentioned the significance of development of cooperation within the international organizations and noted that both countries have similar position on the issues of international agenda.

Reviewing the ways for development of economic-trade relations between the two countries, the Ministers agreed on the organization of visit of the business delegation of Azerbaijan to Ethiopia and holding joint business forums for the promotion relations between the two countries and direct contacts between the business circles.

Elmar Mammadyarov noting the transportation of cargoes from Azerbaijan to Djibouti and other African countries by airlines, the prospects of North-South transport corridor connecting South Asia and Northern Europe added that that there is potential for the cooperation in the fields of transport and logistics between the two countries.

Ministers also exchanged views on the ways of development of cooperation in the fields of humanitarian affairs and education between the two countries. Noting that the number of Ethiopian students studied in Azerbaijan in various disciplines, the sides expressed the importance of continuing the established relationship to this end.

Elmar Mammadyarov informed his interlocutor about negotiations process on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, steps taken by our country for the conflict resolution in accordance with the norms and principles of international law in conjunction with the international community and the Co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group.

During the meeting, Ministers signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Consultation between Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

Following the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov answered the questions of local media about his visit to Ethiopia and fruitful meetings.