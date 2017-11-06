 Top
    Azerbaijan and Afghanistan to discuss IT cooperation

    Minister Shahzad Aryobe will be in Baku on November 7-8

    Baku. 6 November. REPORT.AZ/ Acting minister of communication and information technologies of Afghanistan Shahzad Aryobe during his visit to Azerbaijan on November 7-8, will hold meetings and discuss cooperation in the field of IT and communication. 

    Report was informed in the Embassy of Afghanistan to Azerbaijan.

    Along with Aryobe, minister of finance of Afghanistan Eklil Ahmad Hakimi will also visit Azerbaijan. 

    The visit will be organized at the invitation of the minister of economy of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev

    Afghan minister will discuss economic and trade issues in Baku and will hold meetings with other Azerbaijani officials. 

