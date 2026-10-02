President of Azerbaijan: Modern ideological work must be conducted

"The time has come to establish proper ideological work, to abandon clichés, and to forgo events of a purely formal nature. In other words, new, modern ideological work must be conducted," President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the 8th Congress of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Report informs.

"Our advantage lies in the fact that, unlike some countries, we do not need to invent myths," the head of state added.