​Azerbaijan allocates funds for restoration of Bulgarian fortress

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Heydar Aliyev Foundation will allocate funds for the restoration and conservation of the fortress Trapezitza in Bulgaria.

Report informs citing the information service of the Bulgarian Government, an agreement will be signed in Sofia in the presence of Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Elchin Efendiyev in the Council of Ministers after the government meeting.

Trapezitsa Fortress is a historical monument which is located on the same hill within the modern Bulgarian town of Veliko Tarnovo.