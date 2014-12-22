Azer Gasimov: Defamatory materials published in Israeli newspapers against Azerbaijan are nothing else but nonsense

Recently, these kind of media articles on Azerbaijan are published periodically in the Israeli media. Indeed, given the government-media relations in Israel are not random at all.

Report informs, Press-Secretary of the President of Azerbaijan Azer Gasimov said in an interview with AzerTag.

I want to say that the articles and materials in "Haaretz" and "Jerusalem Post" newspapers are pretty biased, defamatory and completely away from the ethics of journalism are nothing else but nonsense.There is no doubt that such articles recently led by an anti-Azerbaijan campaign and fully carried out by order.

The articles which aim to protect the rights of alleged Khadija Ismayilova, in fact, slanders the overall development processes in Azerbaijan. It would be better if the authors of these articles pay attention to the human rights in their country, freedom of speech, and other negative phenomena in general, the violation of democratic principles", Azer Gasimov added.