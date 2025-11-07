Aykhan Hajizada: New era has begun in Baku-Paris bilateral relations

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package
    Foreign policy
    • 07 November, 2025
    • 15:14
    A new era has begun in the bilateral relations between Baku and Paris, said Aykhan Hajizada, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, said in an interview with Report.

    Hajizada emphasized that Azerbaijan has been keen to build a partnership with France based on mutual respect since the early years of its independence.

    He also recalled that in 1993, National Leader Heydar Aliyev made his first official foreign visit to France as the President of Azerbaijan. Similarly, after being elected president in 2003, Ilham Aliyev made France his first official destination abroad.

    "Over the years, political dialogue between the two countries, as well as cooperation in economic and humanitarian sectors, has contributed to the development of relations. However, during and after the 44-day war, steps taken by France dealt a severe blow to our bilateral relations. Numerous statements against Azerbaijan and biased resolutions passed by both the French Senate and National Assembly further worsened the situation," Hajizada said.

    He also pointed out that France's initiatives at the UN Security Council, European Union institutions, the Council of Europe, and the International Organisation of La Francophonie, in which Azerbaijan is not a member, negatively affected the relations.

    Hajizada emphasized that despite the smear campaign against Azerbaijan, Baku's actions and official statements came only in response to these destructive activities.

    "Dialogue channels have always remained open from our side," he added. "In October, the meeting between the presidents of Azerbaijan and France at the European Political Community summit in Copenhagen was useful for discussing issues causing misunderstanding. This meeting, along with continued political contacts, has opened a new chapter in the bilateral agenda."

