Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Aykhan Hajizada has criticized New York City Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani's anti-Azerbaijani statement, calling on public figures to refrain from spreading disinformation and promote reconciliation, Report informs.

"Mayor Zohran Kwame Mamdani, public figures should act responsibly, refrain from spreading misinformation, and contribute to reconciliation rather than deepening division through politically motivated and historically false statements. We reject your inflammatory statement. Such remarks demonstrate a lack of understanding of history and the realities of the region, and distort facts for political narratives. In 2020, Azerbaijan acted within its internationally recognized sovereign territory, in line with international law and UN Security Council resolutions. The counter-terror measures of 2023 resulted in the restoration of Azerbaijan"s constitutional order following three decades of illegal occupation," Hajizada wrote on X.

"Claims of 'expulsion' ignore the fact that Armenian residents were offered reintegration, full equal rights, and security guarantees. It is particularly troubling that an elected official promotes one-sided narratives while ignoring ethnic cleansing and massacres against hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis during the occupation period, as well as the destruction of cultural and religious heritage. Such reckless statements are unacceptable and should be removed without delay."