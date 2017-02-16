 Top
    Assistant to Palestinian Foreign Minister on a visit to Azerbaijan

    Development of bilateral ties will be discussed

    Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Palestinian delegation headed by Assistant to the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Asia, Africa, and Australia, Mazen Shamiyah is on a visit to Azerbaijan.

    Report was informed in the Embassy of Palestinian State in Azerbaijan.

    According to information, delegation will have meetings in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where they will discuss issues related to development of bilateral relations, as well as Nagorno-Karabakh and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts. 

