    Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs visits Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia

    Victoria Nuland to pay a visit to the Southern Caucasus countries

    Baku. 16 February. Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Victoria Nuland, will travel to Baku, Azerbaijan on February 16. Report informs referring to the press-service of U.S. State Department.

    During her visit to Baku, Victoria Nuland to meet with senior government officials to work to strengthen bilateral relations on trade and investment, energy diversification, security and counter-terrorism, and democracy and civil society, as well as toward advancing a just and lasting settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

    She will also meet with representatives from civil society groups.

    Assistant Secretary Nuland will travel to Tbilisi, Georgia, on February 17 and to Yerevan on February, 18. 

