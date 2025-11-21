Armenian president: Building mutual trust is essential for Yerevan-Baku peace

Creating an atmosphere of mutual trust between the peoples of Armenia and Azerbaijan is extremely important for achieving lasting peace between the two countries, Armenian President Vahagn Khachaturyan told journalists in the village of Kirants, Tavush region, according to Report.

"Peace will come when mutual trust between the two countries and peoples is restored; it is a matter of time. As political leaders, we must truly ensure the political process and legal frameworks to achieve such a situation," he said.

Khachaturyan added that the bilateral legal process has already taken shape, since both countries have recognized each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. The final completion of this process, he noted, will come when the citizens and peoples of both countries can overcome the "internal difficulties" they face.