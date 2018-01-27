Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform offers condolences to Jewish People over Holocaust

Baku. 27 January. REPORT.AZ/ Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform has offered condolences to Jewish People on the occasion of Holocaust.

Report was informed in the platform, text of the condolence message says that during the World War II, an unprecedented act of genocide against the Jewish people was committed - millions of people, including old people, women and children became the victims of fascism and were killed with particular cruelty. Millions of people gave their lives in the struggle for the sake of human dignity and honor.

"On the International Holocaust Re membrance Day, the Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform expresses its deep condolences to the entire Jewish people and people who lost loved ones during those tragic events.

Resolution A/RES/60/7, adopted by the UN General Assembly on November 1, 2005, states that the international community “Condemns without reserve all manifestations of religious intolerance, incitement, harassment or violence against persons or communities based on ethnic origin or religious belief, wherever they occur”.

The Armenia-Azerbaijan Civil Peace Platform supports this statement and joins all sympathizers of this pain and loss", message says.