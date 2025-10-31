Abbas Ismail: Apologies for colonial past must become part of deep structural reforms

Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13

    Foreign policy
    Apologies for colonial history should go beyond mere expressions of regret and become part of deep structural reforms, Abbas Ismail, a researcher at the ISCTE University Center for International Studies (Germany), said at the international conference "Belgian Colonialism: Acknowledgement and Responsibility" held in Baku, Report informs.

    According to Ismail, it is important today not to limit responses to declarations or formal statements, but to move toward real action and accountability.

    "Apologies are indeed important, as are reparations. But it is not only about financial compensation; it is about moral responsibility-the acknowledgment of wrongdoing toward the peoples of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and other countries affected by Belgian colonialism," he emphasized.

