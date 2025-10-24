ANAMA сhairman holds talks in Tokyo on expanding cooperation in mine action

Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), held a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the Ukraine Mine Action Conference in Tokyo.

According to Report, citing the agency"s press service, the discussions focused on expanding international cooperation and sharing expertise in humanitarian demining.

Suleymanov met with Tobias Privitelli, Head of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining; Rotna Bout, Executive Director of the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center; Rodrigue Vinet, Representative of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO); and Masaki Ishikawa, Deputy Director-General of the Bureau for European Affairs at Japan"s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.