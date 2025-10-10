Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup

    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 14:18
    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with his newly appointed Egyptian counterpart, Hossam Eldin Reda, to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing Husyev's post on social media.

    "This week, we welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan, H. E. Houssam Reda to the Ukraine Embassy in Baku. We discussed cooperation in promoting and supporting a just peace and agreed on further coordination and interaction," the post reads.

    Ukraine Egypt bilateral ties
    Ukrayna və Misir səfirləri ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığı müzakirə edib
    Послы Украины и Египта обсудили двустороннее сотрудничество

    Latest News

    14:41

    Uzbek President proposes new CIS cooperation initiatives in Dushanbe

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Pakistani lawyer calls for global pressure on abusers of civilians

    Foreign policy
    14:30

    Former UK MP stresses preventing tragedies in Aghdara

    Foreign policy
    14:28

    Kopirkin: Meeting in 3+3 format planned before year-end in Yerevan or Baku

    Region
    14:24
    Photo

    Keys handed over to 28 families in Tazabina village, Khojaly – UPDATED

    Domestic policy
    14:19

    Russia backs creation of new CIS+ cooperation format

    Region
    14:18

    Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:16

    Committee: Consumer prices in Azerbaijan rose 5.7% in Jan.-Sept. 2025

    Finance
    14:07

    Remains belonging to 10 or more people discovered in Azerbaijan's Balligaya

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed