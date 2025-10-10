Ambassadors of Ukraine and Egypt discuss bilateral cooperation
Foreign policy
- 10 October, 2025
- 14:18
Ukraine's ambassador to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with his newly appointed Egyptian counterpart, Hossam Eldin Reda, to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation, Report informs, citing Husyev's post on social media.
"This week, we welcomed the newly appointed Ambassador of Egypt to Azerbaijan, H. E. Houssam Reda to the Ukraine Embassy in Baku. We discussed cooperation in promoting and supporting a just peace and agreed on further coordination and interaction," the post reads.
