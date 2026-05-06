Ambassador: Tajikistan highly values cooperation with Azerbaijan in water sector

Tajikistan highly values cooperation with Azerbaijan in the field of sustainable water resource management, Tajikistan's Ambassador to Baku, Ilkhom Abdurakhmon, said at a briefing dedicated to preparations for the 4th High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade for Sustainable Development (2018–2028), according to Report.

"We highly value cooperation with Azerbaijan in the area of sustainable water resource management and are confident that our joint efforts will contribute to achieving common goals," the diplomat noted.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for its decision to send a high-level delegation to the conference. According to him, representatives of government agencies, academic circles, the private sector, and civil society from Azerbaijan will take active part in the event.

He also particularly highlighted the participation of Riad Akhundzada, Head of the Department for International Relations of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan, and thanked the Azerbaijani side for constructive cooperation in the water sector.

In addition, the diplomat called on representatives of international organizations and diplomatic missions to facilitate the participation of their countries and institutions in the conference.

The 4th High-Level International Conference on the Water Action Decade for Sustainable Development (2018–2028) will be held in Dushanbe from May 25 to 28, 2026.