Ambassador: Russian-Azerbaijani relations are quiet, stable and predictable

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Russian-Azerbaijani relations are quiet, stable and predictable. Russia is well aware of all the nuances of the independent policy of Azerbaijan and refers to Baku with a complete understanding'.

Report informs, said the Russian ambassador to Azerbaijan Vladimir Dorokhin in his interview with RIA Novosti.

According to him, the past 2014 was good for the Russian-Azerbaijani relations: "Three times met the Presidents of two countries, Azerbaijan was visited by many Russian ministers and vice versa. The huge interest in the country showed the Russian regions: Azerbaijan has visited 22 delegations, 12 of which were headed by regional leaders. Trade grew up: We are entering again the record level amounted to 4 billion USD. "

Speaking about relations between Azerbaijan and Russia on the background of the events in Ukraine, the Ambassador noted that Azerbaijan, as an unrestricted and independent state, has its point of view on all issues, including the Ukrainian: "In many ways, our estimates are the same. In some moments apart."

Responding to a question about the sanctions imposed by some countries against Russia impact an economic relations between Moscow and Baku, Dorokhin said that, Azerbaijan condemns the sanctions, and Russia appreciates this: "Second: we focus on long-term strategic interests, rather than on market conditions".

"Relations between Moscow and Baku is developing steadily, and the sanctions between Russia and the West only led to an increase in the export of Azerbaijani agricultural products to the Russian market", said the Ambassador.