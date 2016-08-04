Ambassador: Romania keen to enlarge economic cooperation with Azerbaijani regions

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ On August 1-3, Ambassador of Romania Mr. Daniel Cristian Ciobanu paid working visits to Gabala and Sheki.

On August 1, Romanian Ambassador met the head of the Executive Power of the Gabala region Mr. Sabuhi Abdullayev and on August 2, 2016 he met with the head of the Executive Power of the Sheki region Mr. Elkhan Usubov.

Ambassador of Romania was informed about the major social and economic infrastructure projects carried out in these two regions.

Daniel Cristian Ciobanu expressed his high appreciation for the impressive developments in Gabala and Sheki. He underlined that Romania is interested in continuing the process of enlarging its economic cooperation with different regions of Azerbaijan Republic. Azerbaijan is a country of pivotal importance for Europe’s energy security and offers, at the same time, huge opportunities in the field of freight transport. For Romania Azerbaijan is a strategic partner and during the last year, bilateral cooperation strongly developed in all fields. Political dialogue between Romania and Azerbaijan expanded through joint visits, interaction at the level of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries intensified, economic cooperation flourished as is shown by the significant growth of the volume of bilateral trade, relations in the cultural field diversified. For almost eight years Romanian Embassy successfully fulfills the tasks of NATO Contact Point Embassy in the Republic of Azerbaijan. It’s the only current case of such a long involvement of a country as a NATO Contact Point Embassy.

Ambassador Ciobanu mentioned that during his diplomatic term, which will end on August 17, 2016, had the pleasure to deliver speeches at two public diplomacy events in Sheki dedicated to NATO-Azerbaijan relations. Ambassador Ciobanu expressed his confidence that cooperation between Romania and Azerbaijan will continue to fruitfully develop in the coming years for the benefit of the peoples of the two countries.