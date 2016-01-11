Ambassador: Relations between Azerbaijan and NATO are developing successfully

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ Relations between NATO and Azerbaijan are developing successfully. This partnership is of strategic importance.

Report informs, Romanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Daniel Cristian Ciobanu told reporters at the opening of winter session of NATO International School of Azerbaijan (NISA).

Notably, Romanian Embassy is NATO coordinator in Azerbaijan.

The ambassador said, this cooperation will continue to develop.

D.Ciobanu also expressed hope that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will participate in the NATO summit in July this year, as it was on the previous NATO summits.

D.C.Chobanu noted the existence of common challenges of Azerbaijan and NATO, stressing that the two sides can cooperate in this direction: "Azerbaijan is an important partner in the area of cyber security, the representatives of the country participated in a number of training courses organized by NATO."