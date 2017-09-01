 Top
    Ambassador Ramzi Teymurov visited memorial of first South Korean president, visiting Azerbaijan

    Diplomat met with president's spouse© Embassy of Azerbaijan in Seul

    Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Ambassador to South Korea Ramzi Teymurov put flowers on memorial of late president Roh Moo-hyun, the first ever president who has paid an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the embassy's press service, the ambassador visited Gyeongsang-namdo Province of Korea for this purpose.

    The same day Ambassador R. Teymurov visited late President Roh moo-hyun's home and his spouse Kwon Yang-sook. Mrs. Yang-sook shared her impressions of her visit to Azerbaijan. Ambassador R.Teymurov has presented a photo album on Roh Moo-Hyun's visit to Azerbaijan in 2006.

