Ambassador of Mexico visits Shamakhi

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 14, Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan Mr.Rodrigo Labardini met with the Head of Executive Power of region of Shamakhi, Mr. AsifAgayev, with the aim of promoting bilateral relations.

Report was told in the by the Mexican Embassy, at the meeting, held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere, various aspects of bilateral relations and prospects of cooperation in various fields were discussed. The Head of Executive Power, Mr. Agayev reported on the history of Shamakhi, spoke about the last reconstruction and renovation works, took place in the region. Ambassador Labardiniinformed about the economics and the culture of Mexico,highlighted the main spheres of possible cooperation between our countries. At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed their desire to expand and strengthen cooperation links.

In the framework of the visit, Ambassador Labardini has visited Shamakhi History and Ethnography Museum, Friday Mosque and Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory.