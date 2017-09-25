Ambassador: International institutions should impose economic sanctions against Armenia

Baku. 25 September. REPORT.AZ/ The international economic forum titled "Innovations, Investments: Kharkiv's Initiative" was held in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Ukraine, forum was attended by ambassadors from 20 countries and delegates of international financial institutions.

Addressing the international forum Azerbaijani Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Ukraine Azer Khudiyev said that exposure of Azerbaijan to separatism, occupation of 20% of the country's lands by Armenian armed forces affects the country's investment climate.

A. Khudiyev said that separatism has a negative impact on economic development: Therefore, international financial institutions should impose economic sanctions against Armenia, which pursues the occupation policy".

Emphasizing that a healthy investment environment has been created in Azerbaijan, the ambassador said that the country is interested in attracting foreign investors and international standards are applied for their activities", A. Khudiyev added.